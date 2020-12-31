Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Stock Price Down 5%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 526,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 826,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AERI shares. BidaskClub cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $628.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,456,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,224,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 746,310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 445,914 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 314,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.