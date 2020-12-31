Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading Down 6.2%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 15,318,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 12,898,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $126.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

