Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Shares Down 6.2%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 2,151,067 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,144% from the average daily volume of 172,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VERO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.82.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Venus Concept by 2,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

