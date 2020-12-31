Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 1,127,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 624,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

AKTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $87,163.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,964.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,137,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,079 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 39.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

