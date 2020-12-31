Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Shares Down 6.8%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 834,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 414,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $697.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.10 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 20,565.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,483,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,360 shares during the period. Marble Ridge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $1,790,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 56.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 108,348 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 142.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 138,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 81,447 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

