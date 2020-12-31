Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Shares Down 5.9%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARPO) shares dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 2,058,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,635,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

ARPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $41,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $401,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,771,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.