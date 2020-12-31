AMO Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $446,339.00 (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One AMO Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $7.07 million and $446,339.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00028578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00129845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.94 or 0.00566945 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00162310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00310662 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00083228 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,244,150,915 tokens. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

