DMarket Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. DMarket has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and $1.76 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00039809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00295924 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $574.89 or 0.02012631 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (DMT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

