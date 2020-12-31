$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. Safehold reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.27 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAFE. BidaskClub raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,113,000 after purchasing an additional 312,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Safehold by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,523 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Safehold by 644.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 105,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 650.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 70,204 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,806. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.05. Safehold has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13 and a beta of -0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.03%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

