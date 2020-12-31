Zacks: Analysts Expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to post $73.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.80 million. Veritex reported sales of $77.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $309.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.30 million to $310.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $285.55 million, with estimates ranging from $284.20 million to $286.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director John Sughrue purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $298,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,016 shares of company stock worth $275,338 in the last 90 days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Veritex by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Veritex by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.72. 2,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,422. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. Veritex has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

