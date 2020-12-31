YFValue Achieves Market Cap of $7.54 Million (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One YFValue token can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00028578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00129845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.94 or 0.00566945 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00162310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00310662 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00083228 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

YFValue Token Trading

YFValue can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

