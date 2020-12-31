Crypterium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $294,389.00 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $24.77 million and approximately $294,389.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00039809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00295924 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $574.89 or 0.02012631 BTC.

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 99,427,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,430,267 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com

Crypterium Token Trading

Crypterium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

