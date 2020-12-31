Analysts Set bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target at $74.67

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.67.

BLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $140.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $43.36. 7,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,731. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $99.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.96.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 19.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 46.7% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

