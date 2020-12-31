Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Truist

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.08.
NYSE EXR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.29. 6,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,724. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.15.
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,233,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $664,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $293,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 49.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 88,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 29,275 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
