Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Truist

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.08.

NYSE EXR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.29. 6,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,724. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.15.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,233,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $664,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $293,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 49.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 88,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 29,275 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

