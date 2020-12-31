INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Trading Up 16.7%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) was up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $14.84. Approximately 995,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 349,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INMB shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $227.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.19). Research analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter worth $1,031,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 260.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.