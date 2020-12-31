Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives $5.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 10,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,230. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $156.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $50,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 920,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,800 shares of company stock worth $136,761. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

