GravityCoin (GXX) Price Hits $0.0154 on Top Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $76,883.12 and approximately $2,842.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 28.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00028434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00129676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.26 or 0.00565169 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00162099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00310976 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00082533 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,996,362 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

