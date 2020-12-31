Patientory (PTOY) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Exchanges

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a market capitalization of $561,264.97 and approximately $5,965.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00039671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.16 or 0.00294946 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.26 or 0.02016077 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

