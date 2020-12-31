Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 1,256,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,472,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 6.68.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,304.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

