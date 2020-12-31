Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.12 and last traded at $47.51. 500,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 529,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $770.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $275,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $2,782,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $2,053,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $3,764,000.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

