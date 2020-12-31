Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 44,145,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 10,008,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
The company has a market cap of $38.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%.
About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.
Featured Article: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.