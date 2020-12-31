Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 44,145,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 10,008,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

The company has a market cap of $38.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

