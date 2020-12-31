Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) (CVE:YAK) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) (CVE:YAK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.30. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 16,147 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

In other Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) news, Director Harris Kupperman acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,228,500.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

