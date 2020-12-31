Lattice Biologics Ltd. (LBL.V) (CVE:LBL) Trading Up 28.6%

Lattice Biologics Ltd. (LBL.V) (CVE:LBL) was up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 685,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 871,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$6.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.75.

About Lattice Biologics Ltd. (LBL.V) (CVE:LBL)

Lattice Biologics Ltd., a biotech company, develops, manufactures, and markets biologic products for use in the field of bone regeneration in dental, spine, and general orthopedic indications worldwide. The company offers AmnioBoost, an allograft amniotic fluid visco supplement for the treatment of joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, as well as traditional, spinal, particulate, soft tissue, dental, membrane and barrier, and demineralized bone matrix allografts.

