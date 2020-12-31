Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,615 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical volume of 792 call options.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,882 shares in the company, valued at $379,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $222,601.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 71,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $623.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.76). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

