Secret Price Tops $0.61 on Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Secret has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $34.33 million and $423,642.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00027570 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00345409 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00033580 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.40 or 0.01307050 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002345 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000044 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 111,771,105 coins and its circulating supply is 56,395,809 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

