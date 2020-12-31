Swarm City (SWT) Price Reaches $0.0173 on Exchanges

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $147,737.40 and $67.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swarm City has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00039480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00293257 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015141 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $569.92 or 0.01997492 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City is a token. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SWTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.