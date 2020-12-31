Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Delphy has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $334,905.54 and $56,940.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00039480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00293257 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015141 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.92 or 0.01997492 BTC.

About Delphy

DPY is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

