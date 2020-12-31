HOLD (HOLD) Price Up 23.1% This Week

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. HOLD has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $2,099.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HOLD token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00028390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00129520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00565462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00161904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00311072 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00082796 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

