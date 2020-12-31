Castweet Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,997.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Castweet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000837 BTC on exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $428,170.77 and $4,997.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castweet has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Castweet

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

