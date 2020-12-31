Zacks: Analysts Expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to post $430,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $250,000.00. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 975%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.10 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $209,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,507 shares of company stock worth $470,843. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $84,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 13.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.34. 7,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,854. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 2.56.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

