Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.24 Million

Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will announce $275.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.20 million to $308.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $468.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $956.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $922.20 million to $990.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

HGV traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,420. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14 and a beta of 2.25. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.