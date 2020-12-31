Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Arcosa (ACA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arcosa (NYSE: ACA) in the last few weeks:

12/29/2020 – Arcosa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

12/21/2020 – Arcosa was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2020 – Arcosa had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/15/2020 – Arcosa was downgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/2/2020 – Arcosa was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/19/2020 – Arcosa was downgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2020 – Arcosa was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2020 – Arcosa was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/5/2020 – Arcosa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

ACA traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $57.26.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,048,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,252,000 after acquiring an additional 602,983 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

