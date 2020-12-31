Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) were up 11.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 2,861,247 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,252% from the average daily volume of 211,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter.

Emerson Radio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

