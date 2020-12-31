RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.54. 717,431 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 560,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The firm has a market cap of $59.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RealNetworks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 679.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of RealNetworks worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

