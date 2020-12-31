Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s share price rose 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $120.80 and last traded at $118.34. Approximately 6,785,547 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 1,913,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.67.

LMND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.42.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $592,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,083,199.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Espinel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $1,151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,062,315 shares of company stock valued at $97,580,523 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,739,000. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

