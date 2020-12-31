Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEL shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE KEL traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.78. 212,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$335.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.68.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

