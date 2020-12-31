MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Receives $10.20 Average PT from Analysts

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

MSGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the third quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MSG Networks by 189.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. MSG Networks has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $838.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.23.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $157.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

