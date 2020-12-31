GridCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,126.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $1,126.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

GridCoin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 441,552,112 coins and its circulating supply is 410,899,080 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

