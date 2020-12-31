Merculet (MVP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Merculet has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $123,767.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Merculet has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00028220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00129180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.00564922 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00161479 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00309546 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00082228 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,287,977,887 tokens. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, CoinMex, Bilaxy, OKEx and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

