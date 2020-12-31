Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.69

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 70342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNHBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Dnb Asa had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dnb Asa will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dnb Asa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

