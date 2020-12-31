Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.35

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 4596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

HLMAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

