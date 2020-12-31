COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.85

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 5193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

CICOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.