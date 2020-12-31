-$0.19 EPS Expected for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $633,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 68,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 321.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

FENC traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,161. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $189.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

