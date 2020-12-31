ColossusXT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $10.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000323 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007621 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000966 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,577,331,748 coins and its circulating supply is 12,536,289,921 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

