Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.77

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 8929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

