SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Shares Up 21.4%

SG Blocks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBX)’s share price shot up 21.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.89. 3,099,980 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 1,497,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SG Blocks stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SG Blocks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBX) by 384.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.81% of SG Blocks worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

