Brokerages Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Post Earnings of $5.80 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.20. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings per share of $3.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $18.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.60 to $18.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $19.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,616. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.24. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $120,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,342. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

