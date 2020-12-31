Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $62,432.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $17,724.92 and approximately $62,432.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00293692 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.93 or 0.01982160 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,709,197 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

