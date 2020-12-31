Harmony Hits Market Cap of $33.91 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Harmony has a market cap of $33.91 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00293692 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $569.93 or 0.01982160 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,234,250,415 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

