$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. Silgan posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Cfra raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.76. 1,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,792. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Silgan has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Silgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Silgan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Silgan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

